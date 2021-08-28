Delhi reports 29 COVID cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,434 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the third consecutive day on Saturday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 29 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,080.

This is the 18th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day.

As many as 48 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi reported 46 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. On Thursday, it reported 45 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,37,685 in the national capital, including 14,12,212 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 393, of which 101 are in home isolation.

