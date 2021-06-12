Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 213 new COVID cases, lowest in over 3 months

Delhi on Saturday reported 213 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over three months. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,800. As many as 28 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.30 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,513 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.

On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

The case tally stands at 14,30,884 in the national capital, including 14,02,474 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,610, of which 1,123 are in home isolation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced various relaxations in the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying Covid situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived. The Delhi government allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, including liquor vends.

However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours remain closed till further orders.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Over 1,200 people fined for flouting Covid guidelines

ALSO READ | Rendered unviable by vaccine price cap, Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre shuts shop

Latest India News