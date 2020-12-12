Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,385 new COVID cases, 60 deaths; positivity rate 3.33%

Delhi recorded 2,385 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent, authorities said.

The positivity rate from December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.20 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively. However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

These fresh cases came out of 71,679 tests conducted the previous day, including 31,724 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

Sixty fatalities were recorded on Friday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 9,934, the bulletin said.

The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 18,676 from 18,753 the previous day. The bulletin said the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,03,535, while the recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reiterated that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is 'on the wane'.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi increased to 6,501 on Friday from 6,430 on Thursday.

The national capital recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 novel coronavirus cases on November 11.

According to the Friday's bulletin, out of the total number of 18,853 beds in COVID-19 hospitals, 13,899 are vacant.

It said 314 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

On Thursday, 31,724 RT-PCR tests and 39,955 rapid antigen tests were conducted, adding to 71,679, the bulletin said.

The number of tests done per million, as on Thursday, was over 3.72 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 70.7 lakh.

The bulletin said 5,74,925 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 10,886 on Friday from 11,541 the previous day.

