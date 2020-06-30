Delhi records 2,199 COVID-19 cases; 62 more die

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL FILE

The national capital recorded 2,199 fresh coronavirus cases, and 62 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in Delhi now stands at 87,360. The death toll due to the disease is 2,742, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

The Delhi government had earlier predicted that "there will be 1 lakh cases in the national capital by June 30 and 15,000 beds will be needed".

A total of 58,348 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 26,270 active cases, it said.

A total of 9,585 RT-PCR tests and 7,594 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 5,31,752 tests have been conducted till date -- 27,986 tests per million population, the authorities said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 16,240, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around 4 percent everyday.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the deadly virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to around 66 per cent.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage