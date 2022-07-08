Friday, July 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gear up Delhi! Rain, cloudy skies likely today, predicts IMD

Gear up Delhi! Rain, cloudy skies likely today, predicts IMD

Delhi rains: The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2022 11:47 IST
delhi rains, rains likely in delhi, delhi rain update
Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People take shelter under a bus stand amid monsoon rains

Delhi rains: There might finally be some respite from heat and muggy weather in the national capital, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies, with a chance of light rain in Delhi today.  

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, was recorded three notches above normal at 29.2 degrees Celsius. 

The relative humidity at 8:30 was 69 percent. Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last seven days.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in maximum temperature.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.

Related Stories
Delhi to get relief from heatwave in next 2-3 days, temperature to rebound

Delhi to get relief from heatwave in next 2-3 days, temperature to rebound

Mercury drops below 40°C, Delhi gets relief from intense heat

Mercury drops below 40°C, Delhi gets relief from intense heat

Boon for NCR commuters as Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor to cut commute time by 15 mins

Boon for NCR commuters as Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor to cut commute time by 15 mins

 
The city's air quality index (AQI) was in the satisfactory range around 8.05 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News