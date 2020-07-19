Delhi Rains: Bus, tempo submerged in water under Minto Bridge; one dead

Image Source : INDIA TV A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge.

One driver has died after a bus and tempo submerged under the Minto Bridge following heavy rains in the Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Following heavy downpour in the national capital today, Minto Bridge near New Delhi Railway Station witnessed severe water-logging in which two buses got stuck including a DTC. A video of the water-logged Minto Bridge surfaced showing the bus submerged into the water while the fire department was rescuing people on-board bus.

A video shows fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital on Sunday morning.

#WATCH Delhi: A bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/OhwpyIU2Sz — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Fire Department personnel rescue people on-board a bus that was stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge following heavy rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/wBCjSRtvqw — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Another vehicle (tempo) was also found completely submerged under the Minto Bridge following spells of heavy rains in the national capital today. A driver who has been identified as Kundan Singh and hails from Gadwal region, was found dead. A railway official Ramniwas Meena took out his body.

A bus is seen completely submerged under #MintoBridge as heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Sunday. One driver has been found dead | via @indiatvnews #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/39aoJ18qa7 — shashwat bhandari (@ShashBhandari) July 19, 2020

News agency ANI reported, "A body was found near water-logged Minto Bridge today. It was retrieved by a trackman working at New Delhi yard. Trackman Ramniwas Meena says, "I spotted the body while I was on duty at the tracks. I came down, swam and retrieved it. The body was floating in front of a bus."

Image Source : INDIA TV Road near Minto Bridge completely submerged after heavy rains in Delhi on Sunday.

The national capital woke up to heavy downpour on Sunday morning as heavy rains lashed the national capital, Noida, Gurgaon, and other NCR regions. Rains that started in the wee hours on Sunday turned into intense spells leading to water-logging in several areas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted for more rains in Delhi-NCR region. In a tweet, IMD informed, "thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entre Delhi and NCR, Noida, Gr. Noida, Hissar, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Bulandsahar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Nuh, Bhiwadi."

19-07-2020; 0800 IST; Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entre Delhi and NCR, Noida, Gr. Noida, Hissar, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Bulandsahar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Nuh, Bhiwadi. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 19, 2020

