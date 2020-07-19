Image Source : INDIA TV Delhites wake up to heavy downpour; major waterlogging reported from across NCR

In what is arguably the strongest rainfall seen by the national capital in years, Delhites woke up on Sunday to massive downpour and sounds of thunder. Reports of heavy rainfall have emerged not only from all parts of Delhi but also from other parts of NCR like Noida and Gurugram. While those sitting at home might get to enjoy a breathtaking morning, things were not quite as smooth for those commuting.

Waterlogging has been reported from several areas in Delhi. From Naraina Vihar, Rajouri Garden in West Delhi to Moolchand in South Delhi, heavy rain caused waterlogging at many places.

On the busy Ring Road of Delhi, traffic slowed down due to rainfall and commuters who were traveling via two-wheelers were seen waiting under flyovers and other sheds, while those traveling by cars were having to watch out for puddles of water underneath.

IMD has predicted more thunderstorms in several areas of north India. "Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Bulandsahar, Pilani, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many places of Delhi," IMD tweeted.

19-07-2020; 0630 IST; Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hissar, Jind, Gohana, Gannaur, Panipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bagpat, Gurugram, Noida, Bulandsahar, Pilani, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and many places of Delhi. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 19, 2020

Image Source : IMD IMD Delhi Rain forecast

Meanwhile, Delhites also took to twitter to show some visuals from across the city.

Delhi after heavy downpour today! Visuals from Dwarka Sector 12 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/phELv5MNp9 — Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) July 19, 2020

It is raining so heavily that our ceiling has started to leak 🤭😐#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/nWujKSlGjL — Neelima bhargava (@Nbhargava2) July 19, 2020

It's heavenly raining in Delhi on the occasion of auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Jai Shiv Shambhu. #DelhiRains #Mahadev pic.twitter.com/TRGnVrU8jN — Harshit (@harshit__ca) July 19, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage