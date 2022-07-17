Delhi Rains: Early morning downpour brings respite from heat, weather turns pleasant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People protect themselves with plastic sheets as they cross a road amid monsoon rains

Highlights Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning.

Heavy showers brought much-needed respite from the heat.

On Saturday as well, rains battered the city since afternoon.

Delhi rains: Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, bringing the much-needed respite from the heat. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms were seen in parts of the city. On Saturday as well, rains battered the city since afternoon.

The city had been reeling under muggy weather conditions for the last several days and Saturday rains provided much-needed relief to people who were seen enjoying the showers.

According to civic authorities, eight complaints related to tree felling were reported amid rains on Saturday from Jangpura Extension, Defence Colony, Neb Sarai, Saket, GK-2, Paharganj, Malviya Nagar and Kirti Nagar.

Rains brought respite from the oppressive humidity and heat but led to traffic congestion and waterlogging at many places. People also took to social media and posted pictures of rains and waterlogging.

Areas that witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion include Khanpur, Hauzrani, Malviya Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, near AIIMS flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, Sikandara Road, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat-Zakhira road, Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila among others.

Latest India News