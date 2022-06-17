Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital today afternoon bringing the minimum temperature to 22.8 degrees Celsius. The weather office had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida," the Met office had tweeted at 1:50 pm.

Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital region in the morning. The weather office had earlier said the city received 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

