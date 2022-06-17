Friday, June 17, 2022
     
Delhi: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital

Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital region in the morning. The weather office had earlier said the city received 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday.

Paras Bisht
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 15:15 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital 

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital today afternoon bringing the minimum temperature to 22.8 degrees Celsius. The weather office had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida," the Met office had tweeted at 1:50 pm.

Also Read | Delhi rains: Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of national capital region; traffic woes likely

Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital region in the morning. The weather office had earlier said the city received 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.

