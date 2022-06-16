Assam rains: Two children crushed in landslide as state battles heavy showers for third day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SDRF members carry out rescue work in a flood-hit locality in Bongaigaon town. The total death toll from Assam rains has touched 44.

Assam rains: Two children, aged 8 and 11, were crushed to death due to a landslide as Assam continues to battle heavy rains. The flood situation, too, took a turn for worse, said officials. Both of them died when a house collapsed in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, raising the toll due to floods and landslides in Assam this year rose to 44.

The two deceased were identified as Hussain Ali (11) and Asma Khatoon (8). In Guwahati, three persons suffered injuries in Noonmati area as multiple landslides were reported across the city during the day.

In several areas, including Joypur in Kharguli area, Bonda Colony, South Sarania, Amayapur in Geetanagar and 12 Mile, debris pileups led to road blockades. Work to clear the road leading to Nizarapar, where stands Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's residence, was underway, the officials stated.

Torrential rain has also damaged two electric poles near Raj Bhavan here. At least 18 districts in the state are still experiencing heavy showers, with inundation of fresh areas reported from Kamrup Metro, Kamrup, Nalbari and Barpeta.

Nearly 75,000 people have been affected by floods in the 18 districts. Water level in river Brahmaputra and its tributaries are on the rise, while river Manas was flowing above the danger mark in some places.

Life has come to a standstill in Guwahati due to continued waterlogging in most parts for the third consecutive day with areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagae, Zoo Road, Six Mile, Noonmati, Bhootnath, Maligaon figuring among the worst-affected. The administration has urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

Deputy commissioners in Lower Assam districts have also issued directives to educational institutions to suspend classes till Saturday as the Regional Meteorological Centre's warned of 'heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya'.

The centre has issued a 'red alert' for Assam and Meghalaya from Tuesday to Thursday and an 'orange alert' on Friday and Saturday. District authorities have opened seven camps and nine relief distribution centres for assisting locals. A total of 1,224 people have taken shelter in the relief camps – 677 alone in Kamrup Metropolitan.

According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 embankments were breached, and 64 roads and a bridge were damaged thus far due to heavy rain and flood.

