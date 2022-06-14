Assam rains: Landslide hits Guwahati, 4 buried alive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Landslide hits Guwahati: Four people lost their lives on Tuesday after a massive landslide that occurred in the Guwahati's Boragaon amid heavy rains that flooded the city, officials said.

"The landslide happened around 1 am mainly due to incessant rains. No other person is trapped as of now," said Kaustav Talukdar, ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority) District Project Officer.

Talukdar said that landslides have been reported from another half a dozen places in the city, including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri and Chandmari Colony, but there were no casualties. This takes the death toll in this year's flood and landslides up to 42.

Rescue operation underway after a massive landslide amid heavy rains in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Incessant rains since Monday night led to knee-deep water on all major roads across the city, while at some places water levels have crossed the waist. The approach road of the Guwahati railway station was also submerged.

Scores of vehicles, including school buses, were stuck on the roads as their engines failed in the flood waters, which have also entered hundreds of houses in the 'smart' city. Massive traffic jams were reported from many areas with vehicles stranded for several hours.

Flooding was reported from Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat and Chatribari, among others.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescue residents from flood-affected areas in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Residents of Nabin Nagar left their homes at night and came to the footpaths of Rajgarh in the heart of the city. They alleged that no one from the administration has reached out to them and all of them, including the kids, are without drinking water. The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has issued an advisory, asking people "not to venture out unless absolutely essential" in view of the incessant rains.

"If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides, please consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297," it tweeted.

Flooded campus of the Gauhati Commerce College following heavy rains in Guwahati Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Monday issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the weather office has said that widespread rainfall is expected along with thunderstorms in several places over the Northeastern states between June 13 to 17.

