Delhi rains: Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of national capital region; traffic woes likely

Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 6:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash parts of national capital and NCR; traffic woes likely 

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) on Friday morning. The early-morning showers brought the temperature down to under 30 degrees Celsius. 

Earlier today, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR. "Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," RWFC said in a tweet.

 

