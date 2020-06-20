Delhi wakes up to heavy rains, thunderstorms; another spell of showers likely today

Image Source : PTI Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR witnessed respite from heat and humidity as heavy rains accompanied with strong winds lashed the national capital and NCR in the wee hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of weather change in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas and had said thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of speed 30-50 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Meham, Bhiwani and Rohtak, entire Delhi and adjoining NCR (Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida).

The India Meteorological Department has said conditions may become favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 25 even though it is unlikely to progress further till June 21.

The conditions may also become favourable for its advance into Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of the western Himalayan region between June 22 and 24, according to the weather department.

“The monsoon is likely to come around Jharkhand between 22 to 24. The conditions are becoming favourable between June 22 and June 24, during which the monsoon will arrive in parts of Uttar Pradesh and the mountainous regions of the Himalayas. Monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR around June 25,” Anand Sharma, IMD’s deputy director-general, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, according to the weather department, another short spell of rain and thundershowers are very likely over Delhi today.

One More Short Spell Of Rain And ThunderShower possible over Delhi during next 1-2hrs.

More isolated storms possible today.#Delhirains, #Delhi, #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/zquecJAtGB — IndiaMetSky (@indiameterology) June 20, 2020

Visuals shared by Twitter users showed pleasant weather in Delhi.

#WATCH Weather change in Delhi; Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/QtFccr1S83 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Delhi: Waterlogging in Mandi House area following rainfall in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/tn45zYJVUj — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

The national capital sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts on Thursday.

