Delhi: Senior nursing officers at private health facilities for COVID-19 to be repatriated

The Delhi government has directed that all senior nursing officers, who were posted in private hospitals for monitoring COVID-19 patients, be sent back to their parent hospitals. "The competent authority is pleased to repatriate all senior Nursing Officers... who were posted as Nodal Officer in various private health care facilities from Delhi Govt. Hospitals to monitor the management of COVID-19 patients along with monitoring the Covid vaccination... to their parent hospitals," the order that was issued last week said.

The order also said that if any substitute of the senior nursing officers were deployed by the parent hospital, they should be relived and repatriated.

The second wave of the pandemic swept through the city in April-May.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

But cases started declining around mid-May and currently the positivity rate is below one per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

