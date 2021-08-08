Sunday, August 08, 2021
     
Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk; 15 fire tenders rushed

​A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2021 15:42 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

No casualties have been reported so far. 

