Image Source : GOOGLE MAPS Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk; 15 fire tenders rushed

A fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Peeragarhi Chowk area on Sunday, following which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far.

