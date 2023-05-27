Arvind Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM KCR today to seek support against Centre’s Ordinance on services matter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARVIND KEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal to meet Telangana CM KCR today

Delhi Ordinance row: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad today to seek his support against the “undemocratic and unconstitutional” ordinance passed by the BJP government. AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present at the meeting.

Kejriwal along with other AAP leaders will urge Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president to extend support to the party in Parliament against the ordinance passed by the Centre designating the Delhi Lt Governor as the administrator who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. He will also request the BRS to oppose the Bill to be brought by the Central government in Parliament to replace the ordinance.

"Meeting Hon'ble CM of Telangana tomorrow in Hyderabad to seek support against unconstitutional and undemocratic ordinance passed by BJP government against the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal's nationwide tour to garner support of opposition

Kejriwal is on a nationwide tour to garner support from opposition leaders against the ordinance brought in by the Centre on the Delhi services matter. Kejriwal has also sought time with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek Congress support in Parliament.

The Delhi CM is approaching all non-BJP parties in defeating in Rajya Sabha a Bill to replace the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's Services matter, saying this is a "time for agni pariksha" for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution.

The AAP supremo has also met several leaders from different parties seeking support in Parliament against the BJP and many have extended support to him. So far, the AAP leader had met Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar and they have extended support for AAP against the ordinance.

Centre's ordinance

The ordinance was issued on May 19, days after a Supreme Court verdict gave the Delhi government control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview. The BJP-ruled Centre has brought an ordinance notifying rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer-posting, vigilance and other incidental matters' in Delhi.

An important Supreme Court verdict on May 11 gave executive power to AAP in services matters, including the transfer and posting of officers. The Supreme Court had recently passed an order giving the Delhi government the power to make laws and post or transfer bureaucrats. In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on May 11 had stated that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over administrative services in the national capital.

According to the ordinance, the Centre has constituted a ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi CM, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of Delhi government, who will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and DANICS officers serving in the Delhi government.

It strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in 'sole discretion' in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. The ordinance said that "there shall be an authority to be known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority to exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it".

(With agencies input)

Latest India News