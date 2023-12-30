North India continues to shiver in cold wave, IMD predicts no relief for several days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The cold wave conditions in North India are ceasing to die down and have been persistent for the last few days. Dense fog surrounded several states of North India including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the visibility remained less than 50 metres in some areas, affecting normal life and commuting. Air and rail services have been seriously hit by the cold wave in the region with several trains and flights getting delayed. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold day warning on 31 December in Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, the cold will increase further in these states from January 5, 2024. There will be no respite from the harsh cold till January 11.

North India woke up to dense fog on Saturday (December 30). The IMD said that dense fog conditions are likely to continue at many places till December 31 in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Tripura.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. Apart from this, there may be light rain in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from December 31 to January 2. Besides this, there may be drizzle at isolated places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy rains are expected in southern Tamil Nadu during this period.

