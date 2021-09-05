Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Delhi needs 1.5 crore Covid vaccine doses to fully inoculate eligible population: Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Saturday said that the Delhi government needs 1.5 crore COVID vaccine doses to fully inoculate the whole eligible population in the national capital. "Till now Delhi has been getting 15-20 lakh doses of vaccine every month. But it is a matter of happiness that in the month of September, the central government has promised to give 30 lakh doses of vaccine to Delhi. However, this is not sufficient. We need 1.5 crore doses of vaccine to complete vaccination in Delhi," said the AAP MLA.

As per data from the Delhi government on Saturday, over 1.39 crore of the 1.50 crore eligible population in Delhi have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till Saturday, though only 39.8 lakh of them are fully vaccinated.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Atishi said that the Delhi government has the infrastructure to vaccinate more than 3 lakh people every day. "But then we may have to stop vaccination from days till we receive more doses. That is why we are vaccinating on an average of 1.5 lakh people every day," she said.

As per the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, over 1.4 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday.

Atishi added that now that schools and colleges are opening, and economic activities are going back on track, it is necessary to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 55 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,082.

(With inputs from ANI)

