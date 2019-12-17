Delhi-NCR Traffic: Latest updates

Delhi-NCR is hit hard due to ongoing protests in the national capital region against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some roads are witnessing heavy traffic due to other reasons as well. Since Sunday, protests have been taking place in Jamia, India Gate, Jantar Mantar and other prominent areas. In order to avoid further jam, Delhi Traffic Police advises people to avoid certain routes.

Traffic movement is closed from Daryaganj to Raj Ghat (both carriageways) due to demonstration. Traffic is diverted from Delhi Gate, Nishad Raj Marg, ITO towards Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement due to demonstration. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

People wanting to go to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram chowk, DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.

Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from DND towards Ashram due to breakdown of a truck near Maharani Bagh.

Obstruction in traffic from Timar Pur towards Khajuri due to accident of a truck near Signature Bridge.

Traffic movement has been closed on 66 feet road from Seelampur to Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration.