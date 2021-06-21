Monday, June 21, 2021
     
  4. Delhi: Nandu gang members, on way to kill businessman, arrested after shootout

Following a tip-off, the Delhi Police's special cell chased the criminals at Jaffarpur Kalan area in West Delhi. They started indiscriminate firing, and three of the criminals sustained injuries during the police firing in reply, the police said

New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2021 10:56 IST
Image Source : ANI

Four criminals were arrested by the police on Monday following a shootout in the Jafarpur Kalan area of West Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Police said that the nabbed men belonged to a local Nandu gang.

Police said that a tip-off was received that Nandu gang members are planning to kill a city businessman. The Special Cell laid a trap to arrest them. However, the accused who were on a bike opened indiscriminate firing, leading to a shootout. The four were chased and arrested near the Jaffarpur Kalan area.

Police said that three criminals suffered injuries during the shootout.

 

Police said that Nandu gang members were travelling to Najafgarh to kill a businessman. They were admitted to a hospital after arrest. 

