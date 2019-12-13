Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro train, dies

A 33-year-old man died on Friday after he jumped in front of a Delhi Metro train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, police said.

A police officer said the deceased has been identified as Bharat, hailing from Chennai. He was rushed to the RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Bharat was employed with a private company and resided with his family in Sector 128, Noida.

Police said his family has been informed and a probe is underway.

Also Read: Panther finally caught in Jaipur after 21-hour search

Also Read: CAB Protest: Long queues at Guwahati markets as locals rush to stock up essentials