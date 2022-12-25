Drone falls on metro track, trains stop mid-way, commuters panic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An aerial view of a train running on its tracks after Delhi Metro services.

Delhi: Metro train services on the Jasola Vihar-Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden stretch of Magenta Line were disrupted for around half an hour after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the train track on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

"We received a call around 2.35 pm that a drone has been found on the metro track near Jasola vihar. Police, dog squad reached the spot & found a packet of medicine there. The drone belongs to a Noida-based company, which supplies medicines through it," Jitendra Mani, DCP Metro said.

"We are checking their documents whether permission from DGCA is there or not. We are investigating it and on the basis of the investigation necessary action will be taken," J Mani said.

According to the information, the drone fell on metro track near Jasola Vihar. There was panic among the commuters as the metro trains were stopped mid-way.

Delhi Police, the CISF, and DMRC staff immediately swung into action and their teams reached the area where the drone had fallen. It was safely removed from the metro tracks so that services could be resumed.

During the operation, the commuters had to face tough time as neither no one was allowed to go enter or exit the metro station.

After half an hour, normal services had resumed on the Magenta line, the DMRC said.

The Delhi Police has taken the drone into their custody, and it will be handed over to its owner later.

(With inputs from PTI)

