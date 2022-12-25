Satyendar Jain to live like common prisoner in Tihar, no visitors allowed for 15 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoying body and head massages in Tihar jail.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain will now live like a common prisoner in Delhi's Tihar Jail after videos of him enjoying body massages in his cell emerged on social media. Jain has been in jail since June, this year and awaiting trial in a money laundering case.

Other than this it is said that all the privileges that the jailed AAP minister had been enjoying have also been withdrawn. The table and chair that were visible in some of the viral videos have also been removed, sources said.

Jain has also been banned from entertaining visitors in view of violating the rules of the jail. According to sources, the decision to reduce his privileges was taken in the last few days.

Earlier, several video footages surfaced that showed jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain getting a head and body massage in Delhi's Tihar jail on Saturday (December 17). The video emerged days after Enforcement Directorate told the court that Jain is getting VIP treatment in jail.

The Aam Aadmi Party defended the video saying that the minister had faced acute back issues and needed physiotherapy for the same. This statement received heavy backlash.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of pressuring the media to spread propaganda against his party. Referring to the purported videos of jailed minister Satyender Jain, the chief minister said the BJP pressured the media to spread "propaganda against us".

