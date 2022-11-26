Satyendar Jain new video from jail: Jailed AAP minister seen interacting with suspended prison superintendent

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain seen having a conversation with suspended jail superintendent.

Highlights A new video of Satyendar Jain has surfaced from jail

This time the jailed AAP minister is seen interacting with suspended cop among others

This is the third video of Satyendra Jain which has surfaced

Satyendar Jain jail video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain's another video from Tihar prison's cell has surfaced showing him having a conversation with 3-4 people including jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension. In the video, Satyendar Jain can be seen lying on his bed while suspended superintendent Ajit Kumar is sitting on a chair and having a conversation with the Delhi minister.

Ajit Kumar was suspended for providing alleged special treatment to the jailed AAP minister. Earlier two videos of Satyendar Jain had surfaced, showing that he was being provided special treatment in jail.

In the first video, Satyendar Jain was seen taking a massage inside the prison cell and that too from a person who is a rape accused of his own daughter. In the second video, Jain was seen having an exotic meal.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the latest video saying, "Yet another video of Tihar put out by the media. This time the Satyendar Ka Darbaar has jail superintendent who has now been suspended."

"After maalish by child rapist & Nawabi meal now this! This is corruption therapy of AAP but Kejriwal ji defends this! Will he sack SJ now?" Poonawalla tweeted.

