Shraddha Walkar murder case: Court sends accused Poonawala to 13-day judicial custody, narco test on Monday

Shraddha Walkar murder case: A Delhi court on Friday sent Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Poonawala to judicial custody. The judicial custody was extended as investigators were yet to find the actual sequel of the crime and several key pieces of evidence in the case. The police are yet to find the victim's skull and remaining body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember the body.

Meanwhile, the narco test on Aftab is likely to be held on November 28. Sources said that the Delhi Police had earlier informed that the DNA test report of Shraddha Walkar was not received by cops.

Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special CP, Law & Order, Zone II.

The police custody of Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner and cut her body into 35 pieces before dumping them, ended on Friday even as the investigation in the case is on.

Police seize 5 knives from his flat

Delhi Police seized five knives from the flat of Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who underwent a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here, officials said.

However, police said the saw allegedly used by Poonawala to cut his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar's body is yet to be recovered.

According to the sources in the police department, the recovered knives were sent to FSL for examination to ascertain if these were used in the commission of the crime. If these knives were used during the commission of the crime, will be ascertained only after the forensic examination which takes time, said a source.

Politics & Shraddha murder case

The incident has also taken a political turn with Union Home Minister Amit Shah assuring "strict punishment" to the accused in minimal possible time, while the CPI(M)has alleged that the murder and dismemberment of Walker by her Muslim boyfriend was being used for "communal propaganda".



Demand for fast-track court

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Shraddha Walkar murder case should be heard by a fast-track court and the guilty should be given the "harshest" punishment.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said an inquiry should take place if any policeman is found guilty of dereliction of duty.

In May this year, Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi.

He allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Walkar had in 2020 lodged a complaint with the Palghar police in Maharashtra, in which she accused Poonawala of trying to kill her and stated that she feared he would cut her into pieces.

"The harshest should be given to the guilty so that no one musters courage to commit such a crime in future," the NCP leader said.

(With PTI input)

