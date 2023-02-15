Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train during its trial run, in Ghaziabad.

India's first rapid rail transit system (RRTS) from Delhi to Meerut is set to commence services in March 2023. The 17-kilometer stretch will run from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot at a speed of 180 km per hour. The Operation and Command Control Centre will be located in Duhai Yard in Ghaziabad, commanding the operation and control of all trains running on the route.

The train will provide an array of facilities, including Wi-Fi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV, and infotainment system. The train will also have a stretcher arranged in its last compartment and separate coaches for women and disabled passengers.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor project aims to decongest the National Capital Region, reduce vehicular traffic, air pollution, and ensure balanced regional development. The entire stretch is scheduled to be completed in three phases, with the first from Sahibabad to Duhai depot operational from March 2023, followed by the stretch from Sahibabad to Meerut by March 2024, and finally from Modipuram in Meerut to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi by 2025.

The train fare, estimated at around Rs 2 per km as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), will be fixed, and the private agency will not have the right to increase it later. A committee chaired by a judge will decide the fare, similar to the Metro. Rapid line connectivity will be available on seven lines of Delhi Metro connected to Munirka, INA, and Aerocity.

To ensure seamless travel, the RRTS from Delhi to Meerut will have 13 trains parked at Duhai yard, and after the completion of the entire route, a total of 30 rapid trains will be operational. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is expected to bring a significant improvement in the public transportation system, providing comfortable, economical, and fast travel options to commuters.

FAQs

Q1: Who manages Delhi-Meerut RRTS?

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a joint venture of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and various state governments. The NCRTC is responsible for the design, construction, and operation of the RRTS system.

Q2: What is the difference between RRTS and Metro?

The main difference between RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) and Metro is their purpose and design. RRTS is designed to provide rapid connectivity between cities or distant suburbs, while Metro is designed to provide intra-city connectivity.

Latest India News