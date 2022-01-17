Delhi MCD Election 2022: Congress' Kamal Gaur, BJP's Gaurav Sharma join AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The AAP leader further said: "We welcome all the people who are joining along with him today. We are certain that all these members will help us achieve that goal as well."

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Congress leader Kamal Gaur and BJP leader Gaurav Sharma have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the party headquarters here on Monday.

"The AAP family is expanding its reach day by day. Today, the reasons behind the expansion of our family are Kamal Gaur, and Gaurav Sharma. Gaur is joining the AAP with his family and team members. He has completed a five-decade-long political journey to join our party today," AAP leader Dilip Pandey said while welcoming both to the party.

Kamal Gaur has served as the Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress, General Secretary of the Purvanchal Kalyan Trade Union, Secretary of the Progressive National Labour Union, General Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress, General Secretary of East Delhi Youth Congress, Vice President NSUI Delhi, Convenor East Delhi Congress Campaign Committee, Executive Member Delhi Pradesh Congress, and President East Delhi Youth Congress.

"Joining along with him are PN Mishra, Ramashankar Pandey, Rajesh Pandit, Kapil Raghav, Abhay Singh, Ramjeevan Pandey, RK Sharma, and many of their followers," Pandey told the media.

The AAP leader further said: "We welcome all the people who are joining along with him today. We are certain that all these members will help us achieve that goal as well."

The three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- North, East and South will go to polls in April.

