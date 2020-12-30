Image Source : DELHI POLICE Delhi: Man held for extorting Indusind Bank manager with fake obscene pics

A cybercriminal was arrested for allegedly extorting a bank manager by threatening to make her fake obscene pictures go viral on social media in Delhi. The victim, working in IndusInd Bank, as Manager, had lodged a complaint with Delhi's Malviya Nagar police.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Malviya Nagar, alleged that the culprit harassed and extorted her by threatening to upload her nude picture on her Instagram account after hacking the same.

The accused, a resident of Noida, demanded money from the complainant as well as from her contacts through social media. Till now, he extorted over 100 women, police said.

Police said that his modus operandi included saving profile pictures of women from their social media accounts and then morphing them. He then created fake profiles and sent threatening messages women. When women asked for proof, the accused sent them their morphed picture. He demanded money from women in lieu of removing pictures.

The case was assigned to the Cyber Cell team comprising SI Anil Rathod, SI Sanjay Hooda (PS Malviya Nagar), ASI Surender, HC Lalit, Ct Viney, Ct Deepak, Ct Sumit, and Wct Renu headed by Inspr Ajit under supervision of Bijender Singh, ACP operation to crack the case.

— Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) December 30, 2020

The team made efforts and obtained technical details from Instagram. The officials launched a search operation to trace him. He was making VOIP calls through Whatsapp and other apps to avoid detection. However, the police with the help of service providers nabbed him.

Police said that the accused has confessed his crime. He said that he learned phishing techniques and started hacking social media accounts of women for cheating and extorting money from them. He was previously arrested by Chhattishgarh's Dhamtari Police in 2018 and by Surajpur PS Noida also. The mobile phone used for committing the crime has been recovered.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim under various sections 384/354A/506 of IPC and IT Act. The investigation is underway.

