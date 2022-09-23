Delhi logs 95 fresh Covid cases today, one death

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi on Thursday recorded 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent. The city on Wednesday reported 123 cases with a positivity rate of 1.14 per cent.

Delhi reported 95 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.96 per cent, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 9,922 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatality, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,02,867 and the death toll to 26,501, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 81 cases with a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent and one death. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 430. A total of 307 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,874 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said. There are 60 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

