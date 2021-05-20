Covid positivity rate dips to 5.5 per cent, will Kejriwal end Delhi lockdown? Here's what CM said

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi lockdown latest news updates

After skyrocketing for weeks, Delhi's Covid graph is now showing a downward trend for the past several days. The national capital recorded 3,231 fresh cases and 233 fatalities on Thursday. The health department said that the city's positivity rate has dipped to 5.5 per cent which had touched a high of 35 per cent in April.

With Covid cases coming down, it is being expected that the lockdown in Delhi will be eased gradually. A decision in this regard may be taken later this week. The ongoing Covid curbs in Delhi will end on May 24.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would discuss the matter with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the meeting scheduled to be held over the weekend.

"I will talk to LG sir over the weekend. We will let you know whatever decision will be taken," Kerjriwal said today. However, the CM has repeatedly alerted people over not letting their guard down.

"We can’t afford to be complacent or let our guard down. The battle has not been won yet," Kejriwal had said last week.

According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the death toll from the novel coronavirus infection in the city to 22,579. Delhi recorded 3,231 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the daily count dipping to below 4,000-mark for the second consecutive day, it said.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The savage second Covid wave witnessed Delhi's medical infrastructure crumbling under pressure with hospitals running out of beds, oxygen, medicine. Even crematoriums overflowed with dead bodies.

