Delhi L-G VK Saxena takes note of AAP's allegations against BJP, directs Police Commissioner to act

AAP vs BJP: Taking note of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to kill Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena directed the city Police Commissioner to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the "BJP is plotting to kill AAP's national convenor" fearing its defeat in MCD and Gujarat elections.

"BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his goons to attack Arvind ji and has done complete planning for it. AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism," Sisodia's tweet read (roughly translated).

L-G has takeS note of tweet and statement by the AAP

According to reports, the L-G has taken note of the tweet and statement by the AAP. "L-G has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality -- orchestrated, or otherwise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent," news agency IANS reported citing sources.

AAP issues statement

Meanwhile, the AAP also issued a statement, condemning the threats. It said the "BJP is horrified" by the huge public support AAP is receiving from Delhi and Gujarat.

"Threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the National Convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country," the statement read.

It should be mentioned here that the Gujarat Assembly elections as well as the MCD polls are scheduled to take place in the first week of December.

