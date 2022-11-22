Delhi MCD poll: AAP plans magic shows, 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas by star campaigners

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In the second phase, the party will use 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor)

Delhi MCD elections: The upcoming MCD election, which has become a matter of pride, for both the BJP and AAP, will witness a lot of creativity in an attempt to woo the voters in the second phase. Ruling party, the AAP, is planing to go full-throttle with its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday with music and magic shows, street plays, and 1,000 street-corner meetings by star campaigners for the December 4 Delhi civic polls.

The party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the AAP will hold 1,000 'Nukkad Sabhas' from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi till December 2, the day when poll campaigns will end.

While in the first phase, Aam Aadmi Party candidates launched the slogan 'MCD me bhi Kejriwal', in the second phase, the party will use 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor)

"During the 'Nukkad Sabhas', the star campaigners, MLAs, poll candidates and local leaders will have one-on-one interaction with the people to understand their issues. They will also make people aware of the rampant corruption and maladministration of the BJP during its 15-year reign in the MCD," Rai said at a press conference.

The AAP will also organise various programmes such as 'Dance for Democracy', street plays, music and magic shows to take the 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the MCD polls to the people, he said.

"We succeeded in taking our message to the people earlier and they gave Arvind Kejriwal the responsibility to run the Delhi Government. He gave them excellent schools, free electricity and water. He brought an unprecedented development and we fulfilled all the promises we made to the citizens," Rai added.

"Kejriwal is already at the helm of affairs in the Delhi Government. Now the party will be in power in the MCD as well. It is my appeal to the people that every ward of MCD has an AAP councillor. Once that happens, we will resolve all your issues. BJP kept on fooling you by making hollow promises for 15 years. We will finish all that work in the next five years," Rai said.

