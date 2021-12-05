Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sidhu joins Delhi govt guest teachers in protest outside Kejriwal's residence

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday joined the guest teachers of the Delhi government in a protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The teachers are demanding permanent jobs from the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.

During the protest, Sidhu raised several slogans, like "Delhi ke shikshak yahan hain, Kejriwal kahan hain (Teachers of Delhi are here, where is Kejriwal?".

Earlier today, Sidhu had announced that he will hold the protest in Delhi. In a series of tweets, he questioned the state of Delhi's employment and jobs. "In your 2015 manifesto you promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi, where are the jobs and colleges ? You have given only 440 Jobs in Delhi. On the contrary of your failed guarantees, the unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost 5 times in the last 5 years !!", he tweeted.

The PCC chief further slammed Kejriwal for joining the protest of contractual teachers in Punjab's Mohali last month. "You should first solve the issues in your state before you come to Punjab to lure people there," he added.

On November 27, Kejriwal had joined the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab who have been pressing for several demands including regularization of services of contractual teachers.

Kejriwal had also promised to implement a transfer policy for teachers and assured them cashless medical treatment facilities if the party comes to power.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal promised to pay a "respectable salary" to the government school teachers of Punjab during the Tiranga Rally of Aam Aadmi Party in Pathankot on Thursday.

The move comes ahead of Punjab elections slated for 2022. "It is my guarantee that after our party comes to power in the state, it will be the responsibility of the state government to provide free and quality education to the students of Punjab. We will construct as many schools as required and will renovate the current schools.", Kejriwal had said during an address at the rally.

