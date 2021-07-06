Delhi govt working on e-waste processing park

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Lieutenant Governor (LG) chaired a review meeting on e-waste management on Tuesday with the chief secretary, other officials.

The Delhi government is working to come up with an e-waste processing park for an efficient disposal of waste generated due to junked electronic gadgets.

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) chaired a review meeting on e-waste management on Tuesday with the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary (environment), the principal secretary (environment), the DSIIDC managing director and other senior officers.

"The strategy for setting up an e-waste processing park in Delhi was discussed in detail to ensure a scientific, efficient and environmentally safe disposal of all types of electronic waste," a statement issued by the LG office said.

It was emphasised that an institutional mechanism should be devised to suitably integrate the unorganised sector that includes the traditional "kabaadiwalas" (scrap dealers), rag pickers and NGOs in the process of e-waste collection, the statement added.

The local civic bodies should be involved in the venture and the learnings from other states, where similar initiatives have been taken, should be put to use, it said.

The officers were further advised to formulate a time-bound action plan for the setting up of e-waste processing units in Delhi and to work in close coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ministry of Environment and other agencies for the implementation of the project, the statement said.

