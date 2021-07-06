Modi govt forms 'Ministry of Cooperation'

Tuesday, July 06, 2021
     
The Central government on Tuesday created a ministry called the "Ministry of Cooperation" for realising the vision of "Sahkar se Samriddhi".

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2021 23:04 IST
In a historic move, a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ was on Tuesday created by Modi Government for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen Co-operatives as a true people based movement reaching upto the grassroots.

In India, a Co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility. 

The ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS). 

The Central Government has signaled its deep commitment to community based developmental partnership. Creation of a separate Ministry for Co-operation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister.

