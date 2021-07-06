Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Modi govt forms 'Ministry of Cooperation'

In a historic move, a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ was on Tuesday created by Modi Government for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen Co-operatives as a true people based movement reaching upto the grassroots.

In India, a Co-operative based economic development model is very relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.

The ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

The Central Government has signaled its deep commitment to community based developmental partnership. Creation of a separate Ministry for Co-operation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister.

READ MORE: PM Modi Cabinet expansion likely on July 7

Latest India News