Several trains delayed as fog engulfs Delhi; air quality 'very poor'

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs Delhi

As moderate fog engulfed the national capital on January 24, residents woke up to another chilly morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cold and foggy weather will remain in the national capital and the minimum temperature in Delhi will hover around 4 degree Celsius in the coming week.

Dense fog reduced visibility to 200 metres at Safdarjung and 100 metres at Palam. According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of dense fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate 201 and 500 metres, and shallow 501 and 1,000 metres.

Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next four days, the IMD said.

A total of 18 trains have been delayed due to low visibility conditions and other operational reasons.

Meanwhile, Delhi's overall air quality stands in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The city's minimum temperature, however, rose to 8.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, due to easterly winds and a cloud cover over the city, an IMD official said.

Easterly winds are not as cold as northwesterly coming in from the snow-clad western Himalayas, while clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation, increasing the minimum temperature.

