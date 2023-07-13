Delhi floods cause major disruption in travel, over 400 passenger trains cancelled

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Over 400 trains cancelled

Delhi floods: Amid waterlogging in several parts of India, over 300 mail and express trains and more than 400 passenger trains have been cancelled over the last few days between July 7 and 13, officials said on Thursday.

Northwestern India has witnessed continuous rainfall from July 8. Several states including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan witnessed ‘heavy to extremely heavy’ downpours, resulting in massive damage to infrastructure and disruption in essential services in places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Around 300 mail and express trains were cancelled by the Northern Railways, while 191 were diverted. Nearly 67 trains were short-originated, according to the officials.

Waterlogging triggered the cancellation of 406 passenger trains by the Northern Railways while also diverting 28.

The Railway Ministry released data stating that the train movement between Delhi Junction to Delhi Shahdara has been temporarily suspended from 6 am on July 11 to July 13 due to the rise in water level in Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge.

The movement of trains will remain suspended till the time water level retreats to the normal mark.

Rainfall in several parts of India

Several parts of northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR faced rain fury during the past weekend, which disrupted normal life. Added to that, the rising level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has further increased peoples' problems.

As Delhi witnessed Yamuna water entering key roads including Ring Road, Kashmere Gate, ITO, and Red Fort area, a similar scene was witnessed in Noida sector 137 due to overflowing of a drain.

Nearby areas in Noida Sector 137, residential society Paras Tierea, and regions near Advent Park saw knee-deep water as people struggled to follow daily routines.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday ordered that all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday on account of the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and chances of rain.

The Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metres downstream of Okhla Barrage around 11.45 am Thursday, according to the Irrigation Department.



