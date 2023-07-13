Haryana rains: IAF's helicopters step up relief operations as flood situation remains grim in Ambala | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IAF's helicopters dropped food items and water bottles in the flood-hit areas

Ambala floods: Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed two medium lift helicopters to carry out relief operations in Ambala, Haryana which is reeling under flood situation. The helicopters have so far dropped around 2000 kg of relief material comprising water bottles, ration and tarpaulin sheets in the villages of Niharsa and Allaudin Majra. IAF is undertaking the HADR operations in coordination with civil administration to drop essential supplies in areas inundated with water, a statement released on Thursday read.

Man electrocuted in the waterlogged street

One person was electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged street in a residential colony, police said on Wednesay as rainwater entered residential areas. Several people have been shited to a safer place in the wake of incessant rains in the region. Three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala yesterday.

Locals join hands in relief effort

Three days of incessant rains hit Haryana's Ambala district and neighbouring Patiala of Punjab the worst, but could not dampen the spirit of the locals as they extended help to their neighbours stranded by waterlogging, bringing them food, water bottles and medicines.

At many places in the affected districts, people joined hands with the NDRF, police and the Army in relief and rescue operations.

"It is our duty as citizens to do our bit during this grave crisis," said Deepak Madan, a resident of Ambala city, who distributed food packets and clothes in the Manmohan Nagar residential colony.

Rajesh Khosla, who runs an NGO, has been visiting affected areas in the Ambala district with food packets, water bottles and fruits for the affected people. Heavy rainfall led to swelling of rivers and major canals breached, inundating roads, residential colonies as well as tracts of agricultural fields. As water gushed into houses in parts of the two states, authorities raced to bring affected people to safety.

Breakdown in power and water supply in some of the worst-affected areas of Punjab and Haryana escalated people's problems.

