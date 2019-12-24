Fire at 2 factories in Delhi's Narela; 36 fire tenders on spot

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Fire at 2 factories in Delhi's Narela

Two factories in Delhi's Narela engulfed in flames in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident was reported from Narela Industrial area. Seven fire tenders managed to douse the flames at the first factory, that manufactured leaf bowls and plates.

There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the fire.

The second structure, a shoe factory, engulfed in flames at nearly 4:52 am, where fire fighting operations are currently underway.

According to media reports, a total of 36 fire tenders were at the two factories that reported fire.

More details are awaited.

