  4. Delhi experiences humid morning; minimum temperature 25.1 degrees Celsius

Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2021 11:27 IST
The national capital experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds at a few places in the afternoon or evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

