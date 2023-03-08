Delhi excise policy scam case: ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Trouble mounts for K Kavitha

Delhi excise policy scam case: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam, news agency ANI said on Wednesday quoting sources.

She has been called tomorrow, March 9 for questioning, it added.

The development comes days after a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant named Butchibabu Gorantla -understood to be the ex-auditor of Kavitha- was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case.

CBI informed in a statement on Wednesday (February 8), that the accused CA has been arrested for his alleged role in formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy and causing wrongful gain to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

The accused will be produced in the court today, CBI said. The excise policy was passed in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the deadly Delta COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Know more about liquor policy case:

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, and eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience. The probe was done after taking into account a report forwarded by the Chief Secretary to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommending a CBI investigation into the matter.

Following L-G's recommendation, the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) issued a notice to Delhi's Excise Commissioner asking him to provide all documents relating to the award of liquor licenses under the new excise policy.

Also, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. Several raids were also conducted at several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region including the residence of Sisodia and the premises of four public servants last year.

(With agencies inputs)

