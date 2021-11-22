Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dengue cases in Delhi mount to over 7,100 in 2021: Report

In 2021, the dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 7,100, with nearly 5,600 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 15 alone, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

Nearly 1,850 fresh cases have been logged in the last week. However, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 7,128 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 20. In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019) and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

Several measures are being taken up in the national capital to bring down the number of cases. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a drone was on Wednesday used by a vector-control team of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to spray larvicide to check the spread of dengue in the city, cases of which have been seen a record spike.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News