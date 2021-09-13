Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Delhi reports 17 fresh cases, zero deaths; positivity rate 0.04%

Delhi recorded 17 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and zero deaths, pushing the tally of total cases in the national capital to 14,38,250, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

As many as 30 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 percent.

India recorded 27,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 219 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 37,687 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,47,032.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly rose to 3,74,269 the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,874. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

