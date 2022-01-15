Amid low testing, Delhi's fresh Covid cases dip, 20,718 new infections logged today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An artist gives final touches to a wall mural during the weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Delhi reported 20,718 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Saturday, according to data released by the health department. On Friday, the national capital had reported 24,383 cases with a positivity rate of 30.64 percent and 34 deaths.

The dip in the number of cases can be attributed to fewer tests conducted the previous day. The Test Positivity rate on Saturday was recorded at 30.64 percent.

On Thursday, the city logged 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 percent.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to the government data, 2,518 Covid patients are in hospitals, of which 113 are on ventilator support. Of the 15,494 beds in hospitals, just 2,620 are occupied.

