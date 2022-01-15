Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra logs 238 new Covid variant cases, state tally at 1,605

Maharashtra has added over one lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last two days to the state tally which shot above 71 lakh on Friday with a stupendous 200-plus Omicron cases, with Pune overtaking Mumbai. The state on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection. Maharashtra's tally of active cases shot up to 2,61,658 due to the widening gap between new and recovered infections. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh issued fresh Covid guidelines on Friday, shutting down schools and hostels until the end of the month, and banning large gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible. On Thursday, Prime Minister had urged Central and state governments to continue with the pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach followed so far in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.