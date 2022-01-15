Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Maharashtra logs 238 new Covid variant cases, state tally at 1,605

Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2022 9:59 IST
Maharashtra has added over one lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last two days to the state tally which shot above 71 lakh on Friday with a stupendous 200-plus Omicron cases, with Pune overtaking Mumbai. The state on Friday recorded 43,211 new coronavirus cases, down by 3,195 from a day ago, and 19 fresh fatalities linked to the infection. Maharashtra's tally of active cases shot up to 2,61,658 due to the widening gap between new and recovered infections. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh issued fresh Covid guidelines on Friday, shutting down schools and hostels until the end of the month, and banning large gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to follow all Covid-19 related protocols, wear masks and get vaccinated if eligible. On Thursday, Prime Minister had urged Central and state governments to continue with the pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach followed so far in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Jan 15, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    India logs over 2.68 lakh new Covid cases in last 24 hrs

    India logged 2,68,833 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hrs. 

  • Jan 15, 2022 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K: Restrictions imposed in Jammu & Kashmir till further order, night curfew from 9 pm-6 am

  • Jan 15, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    China reports 104 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

     China on Friday reported 104 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Saturday. Of the new local cases, 52 were reported in Henan, 39 in Tianjin, eight in Guangdong, four in Shaanxi, and one in Zhejiang, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report. Also reported were 61 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Unvaccinated children won't be allowed to enter schools: Haryana govt

    Children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Friday. Schools in the State are currently shut in view of big surge in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight. The Minister issued the instruction during a meeting with officials to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra records 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their overall count to 1,605

    Maharashtra on Friday reported 238 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, raising their overall count to 1,605, a health department official said. Of the 238 new cases of the highly contagious variant Omicron, 197 were reported from Pune city, 32 from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, three each from Navi Mumbai and Pune rural, two from Mumbai and one from Akola, the official said.

     

     

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Lack of guidelines from Centre on Omicron, Delta treatment causing confusion: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said there are no clear guidelines from the Centre on the treatment of patients detected with the Omicron and Delta variants, especially on the usage of Molnupiravir, an oral, direct-acting antiviral. He said the lack of guidelines from the Union government on clinical management protocol for treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants was causing confusion. 

    "There is confusion regarding the treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants. When anti-drug and Molnupiravir are used there are no clear guidelines from the Union Health Ministry,” he said.

    Tope also said home testing kits to detect the infection were creating problems as data in a lot of cases was not being uploaded on the requisite sites.

    "In Mumbai itself, around 5 lakh such self test kits were sold but a lot of cases detected through them have gone unreported. Such cases should be monitored by the health department but this did not happen," he said.

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Six new Omicron cases in Manipur

     Six new Omicron cases were detected in Manipur on Friday, said a release issued by K Rajo Singh, the director of health services. With that, the number of people in the state infected with the new variant of coronavirus rose to seven, the release said. Containment measures have been taken and contracts of the patients traced, it stated. All patients are being made to undergo isolation. They aget discharged after their RT-PCR test gives negative results, the release added.

