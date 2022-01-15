Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Punjab assembly polls 2022: CM Charanjit Singh Channi to contest from Chamkaur Sahib, Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar (East)
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi seems to have reached its peak in Covid infections, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi seems to have reached its peak in Covid infections, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2022 15:56 IST
Delhi coronavirus cases, COVID cases, national capital, hospital beds in delhi, Satyendar Jain, late
Image Source : PTI

Crowd of passengers at the New Delhi Railway station amid COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000. He said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on Saturday, less than Friday's figure of 24,383. 

On Thursday, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. "We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let's see when the decline happens," he told reporters. He reiterated that the hospitalisation rate has stabilised in Delhi.

When asked whether restrictions will be eased in Delhi as cases have come down, he said, "Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see."

Follow LIVE updates on Covid-19 and Omicron HERE

ALSO READ | Delhi's Covid positivity rate climbs to 30.64% as city logs 24,383 fresh cases

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News