COVID-19: Delhi logs zero deaths, 28 fresh cases

Delhi reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday and zero deaths, according to a release shared by the city health department.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the national capital has been recorded at 0.05 percent, the release further added.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28 -- according to official figures.

Two fatalities due to the viral disease have so far been recorded this month in Delhi -- one on October 2 and another on October 10 -- according to official data.

