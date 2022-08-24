Delhi logs 945 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths; positivity rate at 5.55%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 4,310, down from 4,656 the previous day.

Delhi Covid cases : Delhi logged 945 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday while Six people died due to the infection, the city health department said. The positivity rate stood at 5.55 percent.

With this, the Covid tally has risen to 19,96,352 while the death toll stands at 26,442. The latest health bulletin suggests that 17,024 tests were conducted the previous day.

The national capital reported 959 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent and nine fatalities, the previous day. On Monday, Delhi reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The city recorded 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent on Sunday.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 4,310, down from 4,656 the previous day. As many as 2,972 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,395 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 423 are occupied, it said. There are 277 containment zones in the city, it added.

Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low. The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulates measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,37,44,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506. READ MORE

