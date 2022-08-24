Maharashtra records 1,913 Covid cases; active tally at 12,578

Follow us on Image Source : PTI the Covid tally to 80,89,389, cases while the death toll increased to 1,48,208, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra Covid cases : Maharashtra logged 1,913 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The state recorded five more deaths related to the infection, the health department said. This brings the Covid tally to 80,89,389, cases while the death toll increased to 1,48,208, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile the previous day, the state had recorded 1,910 cases and seven deaths. According to data released by the health department, of the total new cases recorded on Wednesday, the highest 1,320 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, followed by Pune (309), Nagpur (88), Nashik (65), Kolhapur (47), Akola (26), Latur (44) and Aurangabad (14) circles. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the five deaths reported on Wednesday, two were from Mumbai city and one each from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Parbhani city, said the bulletin. The number of discharged persons rose to 79,28,603 after 1,913 patients recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 12,578 active cases, it said.

The highest number of 6,087 active cases are in Mumbai, followed by 2,298 and 1,779 in Thane and Pune districts, respectively, said the department.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 98.01 percent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.83 percent. With 34,663 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,39,22,765, the bulletin said.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached around 98.59 percent and total recoveries data reached 4,37,44,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506.

