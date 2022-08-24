India reports 10,649 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,442

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452
- A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total recovery rate of COVID reached at around 98.59 per cent today
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,44,301.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506.
Active cases:
A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Tuesday recorded an over 50 percent rise in daily Covid cases to 959 while nine people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. However, the test positivity rate declined to 6.14 percent, as the fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said. On Monday, Delhi had reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The national capital on Sunday reported 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. A day before, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|1
|10405
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1039
|33
|2320358
|131
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|107
|14
|66182
|28
|296
|4
|Assam
|2960
|732688
|8029
|5
|Bihar
|795
|33
|834001
|149
|12292
|6
|Chandigarh
|410
|96897
|38
|1178
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1577
|7
|1157030
|241
|14101
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|2
|11563
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4656
|11
|1964315
|939
|26436
|9
|10
|Goa*
|1181
|75
|250211
|102
|3857
|11
|Gujarat
|2018
|111
|1255225
|404
|11000
|1
|12
|Haryana
|3207
|255
|1035058
|831
|10669
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1773
|134
|303900
|411
|4193
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2213
|80
|469452
|349
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|351
|2
|436082
|52
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|10709
|168
|3992637
|1295
|40218
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|7874
|14
|6667620
|889
|70723
|18
|Ladakh
|59
|12
|28873
|15
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|637
|35
|1041615
|51
|10768
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|12355
|630
|7926918
|1273
|148203
|7
|22
|Manipur
|87
|15
|137393
|20
|2145
|23
|Meghalaya
|335
|4
|94391
|21
|1616
|24
|Mizoram
|696
|108
|235003
|205
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|19
|4
|35101
|3
|777
|26
|Odisha
|1956
|465
|1314349
|670
|9165
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|306
|42
|170210
|19
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|16737
|280
|747101
|17886
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|3894
|30
|1292397
|380
|9616
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|237
|6
|42729
|54
|484
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5732
|110
|3520708
|670
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2722
|30
|825762
|406
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|83
|16
|106671
|23
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1728
|14
|438050
|180
|7735
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4463
|167
|2091744
|389
|23597
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|3477
|158
|2080299
|429
|21446
|1
|Total#
|96442
|64
|43744301
|10677
|527452
|32
|***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 23rd august 2022
|Total number of active cases is 1,768
|Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,498
|Total number of deaths is 20,458
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|**Assam- Covid data awaited.