India reports 10,649 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,442

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,44,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506.

Active cases:

A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded an over 50 percent rise in daily Covid cases to 959 while nine people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. However, the test positivity rate declined to 6.14 percent, as the fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said. On Monday, Delhi had reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The national capital on Sunday reported 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. A day before, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 1 10405 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1039 33 2320358 131 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 107 14 66182 28 296 4 Assam 2960 732688 8029 5 Bihar 795 33 834001 149 12292 6 Chandigarh 410 96897 38 1178 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1577 7 1157030 241 14101 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 2 11563 4 9 Delhi 4656 11 1964315 939 26436 9 10 Goa* 1181 75 250211 102 3857 11 Gujarat 2018 111 1255225 404 11000 1 12 Haryana 3207 255 1035058 831 10669 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1773 134 303900 411 4193 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2213 80 469452 349 4779 15 Jharkhand 351 2 436082 52 5330 16 Karnataka 10709 168 3992637 1295 40218 2 17 Kerala*** 7874 14 6667620 889 70723 18 Ladakh 59 12 28873 15 229 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 637 35 1041615 51 10768 1 21 Maharashtra 12355 630 7926918 1273 148203 7 22 Manipur 87 15 137393 20 2145 23 Meghalaya 335 4 94391 21 1616 24 Mizoram 696 108 235003 205 717 25 Nagaland 19 4 35101 3 777 26 Odisha 1956 465 1314349 670 9165 1 27 Puducherry 306 42 170210 19 1967 28 Punjab** 16737 280 747101 17886 3 29 Rajasthan 3894 30 1292397 380 9616 2 30 Sikkim 237 6 42729 54 484 31 Tamil Nadu 5732 110 3520708 670 38033 32 Telangana 2722 30 825762 406 4111 33 Tripura 83 16 106671 23 938 34 Uttarakhand 1728 14 438050 180 7735 35 Uttar Pradesh 4463 167 2091744 389 23597 2 36 West Bengal 3477 158 2080299 429 21446 1 Total# 96442 64 43744301 10677 527452 32 ***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 23rd august 2022 Total number of active cases is 1,768 Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,498 Total number of deaths is 20,458 *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. **Assam- Covid data awaited.

