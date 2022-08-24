India reports 10,649 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 96,442

Wednesday, August 24, 2022
     
Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2022 9:23 IST
COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Omicron Case
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452
  • A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total recovery rate of COVID reached at around 98.59 per cent today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 10,649 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.59 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,37,44,301.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 96,442, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,506.

Active cases:

A decrease of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday recorded an over 50 percent rise in daily Covid cases to 959 while nine people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. However, the test positivity rate declined to 6.14 percent, as the fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said. On Monday, Delhi had reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. The national capital on Sunday reported 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. A day before, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 10405 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1039 33  2320358 131  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 107 14  66182 28  296  
4 Assam 2960   732688   8029  
5 Bihar 795 33  834001 149  12292  
6 Chandigarh 410   96897 38  1178
7 Chhattisgarh 1577 1157030 241  14101  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 11563   4  
9 Delhi 4656 11  1964315 939  26436
10 Goa* 1181 75  250211 102  3857  
11 Gujarat 2018 111  1255225 404  11000
12 Haryana 3207 255  1035058 831  10669
13 Himachal Pradesh 1773 134  303900 411  4193  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2213 80  469452 349  4779  
15 Jharkhand 351 436082 52  5330  
16 Karnataka 10709 168  3992637 1295  40218
17 Kerala*** 7874 14  6667620 889  70723  
18 Ladakh 59 12  28873 15  229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 637 35  1041615 51  10768
21 Maharashtra 12355 630  7926918 1273  148203
22 Manipur 87 15  137393 20  2145  
23 Meghalaya 335 94391 21  1616  
24 Mizoram 696 108  235003 205  717  
25 Nagaland 19 35101 777  
26 Odisha 1956 465  1314349 670  9165
27 Puducherry 306 42  170210 19  1967  
28 Punjab** 16737 280  747101   17886
29 Rajasthan 3894 30  1292397 380  9616
30 Sikkim 237 42729 54  484  
31 Tamil Nadu 5732 110  3520708 670  38033  
32 Telangana 2722 30  825762 406  4111  
33 Tripura 83 16  106671 23  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1728 14  438050 180  7735  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4463 167  2091744 389  23597
36 West Bengal 3477 158  2080299 429  21446
Total# 96442 64  43744301 10677  527452 32 
***Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 23rd august 2022
Total number of active cases is 1,768
Total number of recovered cases is 7,59,498
Total number of deaths is 20,458
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
**Assam- Covid data awaited.

